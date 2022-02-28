Editor: A good bit of clammer has been seen and heard in this county about Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project. CRT is a theory about the formation and enactment of laws and legal structures in this country. It is taught in Ivy League law schools. Your Arizona Legislature apparently thinks it presents an eminent and overwhelming threat to public school third graders.
The real message the legislature is giving is that “we are afraid of ideas that are not our own.” The 1619 Project, a series of articles published in the New York Times Magazine, and the title of a book created by Nikole Hannah Jones containing essays on 18 subjects as they apply to our experience in the USA. “Before the Mayflower” by Lerone Bennett in the 1960s covers the same ground.
They are, at their heart, history books. Like all history books, they are written by a human with a perspective. The important thing is that they describe things that actually happened and to some extent are still happening today. e.g. The first imprisoned Black people brought to what is now the US landed in Virginia the year before the Pilgrims arrived in Massachusetts. The fellow who wrote “All men are created equal” owned slaves including his children and their mother.
One can argue, as many letters to this paper do, that racial stuff is all behind us. However, it made us what we are and it shapes who we are becoming. The school kids of America are perfectly capable of knowing about this history. Or we can simply cancel any history the Republican party does not like.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
“Keep preaching Dave!” Progressive Rhetoric like yours, even makes true Democrats cringe! San Francisco and the 30 Democrats leaving come November are just a couple signs! Thanks For all you continue to do.
