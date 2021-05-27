Editor: At times, I ask myself how the Republican Party of Dwight David Eisenhower, Barry Goldwater, and Bob Dole became the Donnie, Kellie, Sonny Circus. Although almost all of us are sick and tired of discussing the presidential election of 2020 and the great Maricopa Audit Fiasco, this is where the GOP has descended.
Donnie said it was impossible that he lost the 2020 election and doubly impossible that he lost that election in Arizona. Kellie said it was beyond imagination that Donnie could have lost Arizona. Sonny said it was so impossible that Donnie had lost that he would pout and have another look at the ballots. All three of these people made these profound accusations against fellow Americans without a shred of evidence that would even make it to much less stand up in court. Now that the so called audit has commenced and been extended, it is clear that Donnie, Kellie, and Sonny do not even have a theory of how or where this so called massive fraud took place.
So why do these three and their followers hang on to their claim to victimhood? I think Donnie started off with a campaign ploy which he now has convinced himself is true. Sort of like he was the world’s most successful businessman despite a string of bankruptcies. Kellie believes in her own little set of facts in her own universe. I suspect Sonny knows it is not true but is now trapped in his story.
So why continue? To continue the controversy; to continue the clam of victimhood from the press and the evil Democrats going into the next elections; to keep the base from finding that they have no actual plan for anything to help Americans. To these ends: the hired guns will either find stories of, but not actual evidence of, missing votes; or more likely, no hard evidence, but a gut feeling that things were not right. The hired guns will have performed their function of suppling Donnie, Kellie, and Sonny platforms they can run on in 2022 and 2024.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(4) comments
Dave there was cheating that went on not only here in Arizona but other swing states. All you leftest fools will have egg on your face when people start getting indicted for there wrongdoing. But in the mean time how are you liking the mess at the border or the higher gas prices, jobs being killed off, chaos in the middle east, stopping the Keystone Pipeline but signing off on Russia's pipeline to Europe. Biden and his merry band of Marxist are doing everything possible to turn this country into a third world SH. The treasury must be working overtime to print money to cover all their spending or maybe their just borrowing money from China who by the way have plans to take over our country without firing a shot. China Biden is just the guy to let that happen as they have him under their thumb. I think you should rethink your claims about the audit here in Arizona, lets check out the way back machine. Your party had no problem with spending all that money and time on the Russia witch hunt. Did you complain then, I think not. How about the Ukraine accusations that Trump colluded with them when in reality it was your moron Biden extorting the Ukraine government while he was VP. Yet your side saw fit to try and impeach President Trump. Mortally your side is not on the side of good. The demorat leaders are about as corrupt as you can get. A day of reckoning is getting closer as we the patriots are about up to our necks with your parties traitorous actions. I am not ruling out traitors in the republican party as we know there are some swamp dwellers there to.
Hey, Dave, how did the Democratic party of Harry Truman and John Kennedy become the circus of AOC, Nasncy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer?
Very well said, Dave. Of course you will now have to deal with the attacks and insults of the dim-bulb usual suspects here. And what they don't comprehend is that - because of the lack of security and tampering with the ballots and machines - nothing they conclude will have any meaning, along with all of the material being useless because of the tampering and Maricopa County having to cough up millions to replace the machines because of - you guessed it - tampering by idiots.
The lack of security and tampering with votes is the reason why there is an audit in the first place, genius! You and Dave are evidence of just how divided Obama made this country. If it has any involvement with Dems, it is good. If it has any involvement with Cons, it is corrupt and bad. You can't get much more childish!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.