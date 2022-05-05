Editor: There will be millions of words written concerning Roe vs Wade over the next year and billions of words spoken on the subject. Those words will reveal the divide in this country over when a fetus becomes a human being entitled to full constitutional rights.
For the record, I am on the side that believes a fetus some 23 weeks after conception is just that, a fetus on its way to becoming a human being. I am also on the side that a living, breathing woman is the proper person to make health choices for herself.
However, the current uproar about abortion rights reveals what many will not care to acknowledge. We have come to be governed here in Arizona and in many other states by a state legislature that cares not a whit about the principles of democracy or the will of the people.
If a referendum were held tomorrow deciding either to uphold the principles of Roe vs Wade or to outlaw abortion, the pro Roe vs. Wade side would win handily. I know that. You know that. Our state senator, our state representatives and our governor know that. They just do not care. They are intent on establishing a state where their philosophies rule and the rest of us must comply with their religious beliefs. Many in the state legislature simply do not care about the health of a fetus except as a political wedge issue.
If we continue down the present path, many women will die so a minority can boast of their supposedly moral correctness.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
