Editor's note: This letter was originally published with incorrect attribution. The letter writer is Dave Tunnell.
Editor: There will be millions of words written concerning Roe vs Wade over the next year and billions of words spoken on the subject. Those words will reveal the divide in this country over when a fetus becomes a human being entitled to full constitutional rights.
For the record, I am on the side that believes a fetus some 23 weeks after conception is just that, a fetus on its way to becoming a human being. I am also on the side that a living, breathing woman is the proper person to make health choices for herself.
However, the current uproar about abortion rights reveals what many will not care to acknowledge. We have come to be governed here in Arizona and in many other states by a state legislature that cares not a whit about the principles of democracy or the will of the people.
If a referendum were held tomorrow deciding either to uphold the principles of Roe vs Wade or to outlaw abortion, the pro Roe vs. Wade side would win handily. I know that. You know that. Our state senator, our state representatives and our governor know that.
They just do not care. They are intent on establishing a state where their philosophies rule and the rest of us must comply with their religious beliefs. Many in the state legislature simply do not care about the health of a fetus except as a political wedge issue.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
Heck, Dave you seem so unhappy here in Arizona? It makes one wonder why you’re still here? Is it the desert climate that attracts you, if so Needles or Indio, CA have much the same desert and I’m quite sure those human “fetus” killers will be operating at full speed! Another upside would be California firearm laws, you wouldn’t have to worry about some “yahoo” neighbor owning an assault rifle or high capacity magazines. But there are those $8.00 a gallon California gasoline prices and sky high State income and property taxes! Heck you could proudly support your new Governor Gavin Newsome while living among the human “fetus” killer’s! I’m sure you will feel right at home. [thumbup][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
