Editor: We should all be grateful that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to dispense with the ill-advised request for hand counting our elections so ardently pushed by our own State Senator Sonny Borrelli.
One can look hard to find a reason for this suggestion but it does not lie in effectiveness or accuracy.
The primary reason I consider this effort to change to hand counting to be abhorrent, is that it is based upon the suggestion that our local election officials are incapable or unwilling to conduct a fair and impartial election with the tools at hand.
I know the Senator attempted to express respect for Mr. Tempert but the suggestion itself was an insult.
I have known Allen Tempert, the head of the elections department, since 2005. I have served as a poll worker, a poll observer, a member of the post-election review team all several times. I have even sat with Allen and done a pre-election system test of the ballots and the counting machines. If the people requesting hand counts were half as competent and honest as Allen, this silly Supervisor’s meeting would never have been held.
Are there changes we can make to make our elections better? Of course, I may not know much about a lot of things, but I do know about electronic counting systems and what has to be done to ensure that they count accurately. None of that includes buying military grade electronics or purchasing counterfeit proof paper ballots. Hopefully, we have heard the last of this foolishness.
Dave to be fair, Sonny was only doing what Wendy Rogers told him to do. Since her district wouldn't listen to this tomfoolery she had to find another stooge to carry her torch... It's a shame that our county supervisors wasted our county resources to follow her lead AND Hildy and Gould voted for the hand counting scam.
