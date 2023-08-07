Editor: We should all be grateful that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to dispense with the ill-advised request for hand counting our elections so ardently pushed by our own State Senator Sonny Borrelli.

One can look hard to find a reason for this suggestion but it does not lie in effectiveness or accuracy.

2
1
0
0
0

(1) comment

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Dave to be fair, Sonny was only doing what Wendy Rogers told him to do. Since her district wouldn't listen to this tomfoolery she had to find another stooge to carry her torch... It's a shame that our county supervisors wasted our county resources to follow her lead AND Hildy and Gould voted for the hand counting scam.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.