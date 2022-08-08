Editor: The primary season is now over and we can begin the real election process for our statewide leadership. The Democratic Party is represented by seven very competent people: Katie Hobbs, Gov; Adrian Fontes, Sec of State; Kris Mayes, AG; Kathy Hoffman, Sup of Instruction; Sandra Kennedy and Lauren Kuby, Corp Commission; and Mark Kelly, US Senate. They are, of course, politicians with agendas and points of view. This group is interested in addressing the problems and opportunities of Arizona with realistic solutions. I believe they will do a good job even if I do not agree with each solution they bring.
On the Republican side, we have seven individuals hand picked by Donald Trump. No solutions here; just issues. 1. They apparently believe we can solve most of our societal problems by cowering behind a wall on our southern border. 2. They apparently believe without a shred of valid evidence that Joe Biden stole the election from Donnie Trump. 3. They apparently believe that our population and our election officials are so mentally deficient and corrupt that we must do away with sound election systems instituted by Republican legislatures. 4. They apparently believe that our public schools are so evil that they must deny them funding until the public demands their abandonment.
