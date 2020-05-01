Editor: A number of years ago, I was in a meeting where a fellow was expounding on the nature and character of God. He finished by saying, “I know its true, because I believe it.” I thought that was a pretty good working definition of faith and appropriate in the setting.
A few weeks ago, Conservative Facebook Friend went on a rant about all the evil things one of the Democratic candidates had done. I asked him if he had any real evidence that the candidate had done those things. He gave me the most honest answer to a political question I have heard in ages. He said, “No. But it sounded good and so I said it.” I thought that was a pretty good admission that facts matter.
Today, we all know that if we were in charge, we, in our infinite wisdom, would do something different with this social distancing thing. Some would have more restrictions; some less; some none at all. A group of folks down in Phoenix decided to have a demonstration to very vocally support the none at all option. That is their First Amendment right and more power to them. A group of medical personnel apparently took the first group’s efforts as an affront to their work. They decided to have a counter demonstration. That is their First Amendment right and more power to them.
The Chair of the Arizona Republican Party, our own Dr Kelli Ward, decided to pronounce that the medical personnel were just paid actors. She followed that up by saying to original “none at all” group should wear medical scrubs since the “media” only cared about “the message.”
To be honest, I am not totally sure of the financing of either group, but it is becoming clearer that some conservative groups financed, at least in large part, the organizational expenses of the “none at all” group. Given her bombast in the past, it would be too much to ask Dr Ward to say she had no real evidence but it sounded good and she made her comments anyway. Too much to ask unless she actually cared about the facts.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
