Editor: When a political discussion arises in Lake Havasu City about some thing the city government wants to do, there are always arguments made that we cannot afford the extra expense because it would increase taxes for people on “fixed incomes”. Turns out that Rosemary and I are a part of that fixed income population and have been for some time.
We are a tourist and personal services town. Ordinarily we need rapid circulation of the population in order for our economy to hum along. That is not going to happen for a while or we will become an overloaded virus-treatment economy. So, what do we have going for us that others may not?
A high percentage of our population is part of the fixed income crowd and their income is not going down. While a check from the US Treasury will be welcome in our house, it will not make up for income we have lost. Businesses may well want to cater to this crowd.
Strangest thing: Those Socialists posing as Democrats who pushed thru the Social Security Act in 1937 were counting on the income it would provide in times of economic downturn to provide a base level of demand below which we would not go. Now over 80 years later, that system is providing one of its intended benefits. I do not get Social Security benefits as my income comes largely from the Civil Service Retirement system, but the same logic applies.
So, we have this economic base. Now is time to use it. For our part, we have committed to ordering take out a few times a week. We had our first grocery delivery a few days ago. We take drives in our car from time to time which means we will refuel when needed. We are either continuing the services preformed in our home or continuing to pay for them until this mess is over. In the next couple of days, I am making reservations for our anniversary celebration. We cannot do much, but we can do some.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
