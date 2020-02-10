Editor: In the 1970s, we were shocked to find that Dick Nixon had covered up a crime. During the investigation, it was discovered that he intended to begin using the agencies of the federal government to go after his enemies. At that point, the movement to impeachment became unstoppable and he resigned.
In the 1990s, we were shocked that Bill Clinton would lie on a national TV broadcast and under oath about having sex with “that woman”. A bunch of folks jumped off his bandwagon and his reputation, especially among women, has never fully recovered.
This century we were shocked to see that Donald Trump would openly court specific acts of assistance to his campaign from a foreign government in violation of the law.
At the very least, a modest amount of discretion would have seemed to be in order. Now we are being told that there was no violation of law; there was only a little violation of a little law; and my two personal favorites: he cannot violate the law if he wants to be reelected; and it was unconstitutional to investigate if he did violate a law.
We all knew that at least 51 Republican Senators were going to vote against removing President Trump from office. There could have even been a sprinkling of Democratic Senators who might have joined them. That’s the process. That is OK.
We all also know that if this were February 2012 and Barack Obama were being tried on exactly the same evidence (change the names of the players and countries if you must), those same Republican Senators would vote for his removal in a heartbeat.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
Dave - Darn right Barack Hussein Obama should've been removed from office. He never did prove he was a "born citizen" of the United States. And where are those missing college test scores?
