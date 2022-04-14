Editor: We are told over and over again by followers of that fellow who was fired by the American people that if he were still in office everything in the USA, including gasoline prices, would be wonderful. They say the current president ruined everything by cancelling the building permit for a petroleum pipeline and stopping drilling and fracking on at least some of the land you and I own together. Please note that neither of these actions stopped one barrel of oil from being produced today.
So, how did we go from being the world’s largest national producer to buying oil from other folks. I am told that when the pandemic took hold a lot of people in the US stopped driving so much. That meant a lot of cars did not go to the gas pumps so often. There was a large surplus of gasoline and the price per gallon dropped. The oil companies reacted by reducing production and actually taking a lot of what they call marginal wells out of the system.
Then, we got a better hold on the covid thing and a lot of us started driving more, a lot more. There was not as much gasoline being produced and the oil companies raised their prices. Increasing production is hard because many of those shut down marginal wells not only have steel caps on their casings, but considerable concrete blocking oil flow. Buying more oil on the world market is easier even if it means paying a high price to be passed on to those pesky drivers.
Could the US government have handled this better? Of course. Could the oil companies have handled this better? Of course. Does the president have a magic key to turn on cheap gasoline? Of course not.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.