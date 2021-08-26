Editor: Our esteemed Republican Arizona Chair is quoted in this paper to the effect that the current political battles are not between political parties but between good and evil.
I guess that puts me firmly on the side of what she calls evil.
I am not exactly sure who appointed her as the deity to decide the moral correctness of political issues and of the adherents thereof.
I bet she can find some justification that satisfies her. I think I’ll wait a bit before ceding my moral and political judgement to someone who thinks Cliven Bundy actually is above the law.
Speaking of moral judgments, good and evil, and such; does continuing to say something happened when you know in fact it did not happen still count as lying? If so Kelly and Sonny might want to rethink how morally superior they are.
I will give Sonny this much. He has come up with a practical solution for what he describes as a substantial problem.
At considerable expense to the tax payers, he wants us to have ballots for our state elections printed using different technologies than what is now used. Reading his suggestion, I have no doubt it will work.
Now would it be too much to ask for Sonny to provide us with some counterfeit ballots that have actually been used in Arizona elections? I think it will prove to be too much especially if Sonny wants someone with credibility to certify their use.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Dave - [thumbup]Very well said. Chemtrails Kelli is a true nut-case and has been for years. when she decided as a legislator that sawed off shotguns and nun-chucks were more important than restoring voting rights for felons who have served their time we knew she was playing hockey with a warped puck. And yes, Sonny, produce those "fake" ballots that you" know" about to justify an expensive overhaul of a systems that has worked well for decades.[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.