Editor: The Chair of the AZ Republican party has alleged in a suit filed to overturn the 2020 AZ Presidential election that administrative controls were not adequate for her candidate to receive fair results. These administrative procedures are well within the laws sponsored and passed by our Republican dominated state legislatures over the past decades.
So why must the election results be in error? Because the party of Trump cannot conceive that real Americans would ever vote against their candidates and positions. The Mohave County disciples of Donald Trump only talk among themselves and only use media sources that toe the everchanging line. They cannot even watch the tv network that has slavishly promoted their cause for over 30 years because Fox dared to disagree.
In 2016, I had trouble believing that Hillary Clinton had lost to Donald Trump.
I wanted to blame all sorts of people, all sorts of events, and all sorts of issues. When I finally looked at the election with a little perspective, I found that we Democrats had probably been too confident and our candidate had simply not run the campaign she needed to in order to win.
I do not expect Dr. Ward and her fellow Republican officials to look at what they or Donald could have done better. That would imply that Donald was capable of making a mistake.
So, I will make a suggestion as to how Mr Trump could have won this election. We know that on Jan 24, 2020 President Trump knew how dangerous and infectious the Corona virus was.
If on Jan 31, 2020, he had addressed the nation and said we had a significant trial in front of us that would cause suffering and would cost jobs, but we, as a people, could and would get through this trial.
If he had then done the things the medical people and financial people would have urged him to do, he would have won this election in a landslide.
There would have been little we Democrats could have done about it. Instead, he chose to go with his ever-changing instincts and to lie to us because at his center Donald Trump really does think we are weak and inferior. So, he lost the election and the fault for that loss lies in the White House not the counting procedures.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
