Editor: About 44 years ago, my son found himself upside down in the crook of my left arm with his pants pulled down and his butt cheeks stinging because I had slapped them with my right hand. The tantrum stopped. Now, I came to believe that spanking was generally unproductive and I, based on my own childhood experiences, chose not to do that again.
I must admit that if it would stop the incessant harping and whining on the part of so-called conservatives about how their guy was cheated and mistreated more than anyone in history, I would be tempted to use it again. Alas, the complainers are probably too large to fit in the crook of my arm and I would probably wind up in handcuffs. In a search to find a method of inducing evidence of this so-called problem and thus causing it to go away, I have come to consider bribery. That is, for every vote in the 2020 presidential election that can be proven to have been cast by a dead person or by a non-citizen, I will pay one of the usual complainers one dollar. For every thousand votes in the 2020 presidential election that can be proven to have been switched by a computer system from Trump to Biden, I will also pay one of the repeat complainers one dollar. They would agree to cease their harping on the election until at least Jan 2024.
The proof must be the sort that would hold up in court and include the names and addresses of the dead and non-citizen voters as well as professional examinations of the computer codes causing the vote switches. I know I have set the burden of proof much higher than any offered thus far and my bribes for their productions may seem low. However, since these so-called conservatives say they know of so many hundreds of thousands of such votes, they could easily bankrupt a middleclass guy such as myself.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I fear not a one of the conservative/fascists who post their fantasies here will not take you up on your offer. But that's all right on 20 January when President Biden is sworn in and democracy returns to America all of this tilting at windmills should come to an end - but they are, collectively, too stupid to accept the facts and will continue to follow the insanity of a petulant man-child.
