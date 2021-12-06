Editor: My wife and I were diagnosed as covid positive a few weeks ago. They were breakthrough cases. We are very grateful for the very quick tests that found the infection. We are grateful for the vaccine that has helped this experience be no worse than it has been. We are grateful for all the direct and indirect medical assistance which is helping us get through this time. We are grateful for all the friends and family who have offered concern, assistance, and love. We are grateful for all the people who did their part to keep us safe for so long and to keep us as safe as we are now.
We are even grateful that we took the three-week family trip where we probably caught the virus on the last day. We are grateful for all the family and friends who did their best to follow the rules and protect us as best they could. We are grateful that we got to visit with each of them as we all share our lives together. We are even grateful to the airline, rental car, and hotel people who did as well as they can under very difficult conditions.
We are not grateful for the actions and words of the few who decry covid as a hoax; that nothing will do anything to protect us from it; and that they are somehow being brave by moving about the economy with absolutely no concern for others. The good parts are that they really are the few and this too shall pass.
We promise to do what we can to be caring citizens until the danger has passed and we are grateful that the majority of others are carrying out that promise every day.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Dave, thank you for sharing.
[thumbup][thumbup] Dave Tunnell... Always the right attitude.
