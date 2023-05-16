Editor: I often wonder why someone cannot seem to accept this or that situation for what is it. When they deny that this or that occurred, I tend to say that they are lying about it. That may not always be exactly true.
I am reminded of a situation a few years ago where a relative posted an item on social media basically saying that all liberals and all Democrats were thieves, liars, traitors and killers of innocent babies.
I posted a comment saying that I took exception to that in that I have a pretty honorable personal history. While I am a Democrat and can be labeled a liberal, I don’t intentionally lie; I do not steal; I haven’t killed any babies and I have a reasonably solid record of service to the USA.
This, of course, brought on several additional comments. The last of which was from a lady who said, “I don’t know what he is upset about. They (the statement) were just telling the truth.” From her point of view, she was not lying. To her, liberals and Democrats were and did all those evil things. An honorable Democrat simply was not possible.
Thus, to too many minds, it is impossible that a jury of honest and honorable people found Donald Trump liable for acts of sexual assault and defamation. It had to be biased and rigged. Nothing else is possible.
Donald Trump once said he could fire a bullet down New York’s Fifth Avenue in the middle of the day and it would not effect his vote count one bit. My question is: When did DJT’s actions (no matter what they may be) become by definition correct and honorable in and of themselves?
