Editor: I am sorry that a former President of the United States faces charges that he committed illegal acts. Based purely on the political reality that he could never have been removed from office, I would not have impeached him twice as the US House of Representatives did. This is not to say that Donald Trump has not or will not commit acts that are clearly outside the law.
No reasonable person would be the least surprised to see that Mr Trump had lied orally or in writing in a situation where he was legally required to tell the truth.
The reason I regret these legal proceedings concerning Mr Trump is that they give the people who regard him so highly one more opportunity to proclaim to the world how unfair the world has been and is being to him and to them. To them, having Mr Trump admit he had erred on any matter whatsoever is simply inconceivable.
Personally, I am looking forward to Mr Trump winning the Republican nomination for President. My guess is that his margin of loss in the popular vote will be even larger than it was the last two presidential elections.
On a different subject. Condolences to the family of Ed Schweizer. I did not know Mr Schweizer and I did not agree with the gest of many of his letters to the editor. However, I do respect and admire folks who are willing to put their honest thoughts out there for the world to see and criticize. We need not all agree. Thomas Jefferson once said that the counter to opinions we despised was not to shut them down but to buy more printing presses. Rest in Peace.
