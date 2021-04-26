Editor: My life and my experiences have led me to accept the axiom that hate is not the opposite of love; indifference is the opposite of love. I think of that when someone exclaims how they are not racist because they do not despise folks of other ethnic backgrounds. That was me 60 years ago. Other people were not part of my experience and I was not emotionally invested in them. I was indifferent. I think a lot of people in this country have been like that.
On May 25, Derek Chauvin, a policeman in uniform, murdered George Floyd. He did so despite pleas from Mr. Floyd, despite pleas from the crowd, and despite being recorded on video. A black man killed “while resisting arrest” has not been a big deal in this country for a very long time. However, something strange happened. The video showed the murder. The video showed the suffering. The video showed the contempt. Apparently, the video showed a lot of Americans that these actions could not stand as acceptable in this country. On 20 Apr 2021, a jury of his peers convicted Derek Chauvin and labeled him a murderer. In eight weeks, a judge will pronounce sentence on Mr Chauvin. Already, I see postings on social media about how we need to support our police. I do that by paying my taxes; by trying to follow the laws of this nation, state, county, and city, and by following police directions when appropriate. I also do that by expecting accountability when policemen commit crimes. I am no longer indifferent.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
