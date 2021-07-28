Editor: Some of my friends say, in a nice way, that the way I look at the world is a little funny.
Some of the other letter contributors to this newspaper say I look at the world completely wrongly.
Some things do give me pause. I find it ironic some people shout from the mountain tops about what great Christians they are.
However, the person they worship and whose teachings they follow is one Donald John Trump.
I find it ironic that the Republicans in the Arizona State Legislature so strongly support local control and oppose federal overreach yet pass laws showing that they think the Lake Havasu City Council and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors are either too corrupt or too stupid to regulate short term residential rentals in their jurisdiction.
Today, I find it most ironic that the State of Arizona has made it mandatory that local public schools teach children that the German state and people very legally treated Jews and others horribly in the 1930s and 1940 while forbidding those same schools from telling those same students that non white people were very legally treated horribly in this country.
Finally, I find it ironic that Fox News has a policy requiring covid vaccinations before employees can enter work areas. Some ironies are just too rich.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Dave - [thumbup][beam][thumbup]
