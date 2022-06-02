Editor: Last night when I told my wife that there had been a shooting in Tulsa and four or more were dead. She said, “It is going to keep happening, isn’t it?” The short answer is yes unless we take some meaningful actions.
A recent letter from a conservative said there might be merit in creating a minimum age for possession of semi-automatic long guns. Would that eliminate school and office mass shootings?
Not by itself, but properly written and addressing those people supplying such weapons to underage folks, it could be of a lot of help. We cannot wait for the perfect answer before we try partial answers. What else would help would be to actually care about this problem. Last weekend an organization which spends all its talents and energy in whipping up sales for gun manufacturers held meetings in Houston.
At one of those meetings, the last fellow to be fired from the presidency made a speech. During that time no firearms were allowed in the room. The most pro-gun rights crowd in the nation made not a peep claiming their god-given rights to carry firearms in any situation. Why didn’t they complain. That was because they value the life of Donald Trump so much that they are willing to compromise their entitlements to ensure his safety. We all would be better off if they valued the lives of the students, teachers, and administrators at our public schools that much.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
