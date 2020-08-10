Editor: A couple of weeks ago, we celebrated our nations independence. One of the truths declared as self-evident in the Declaration of Independence was that “all men are created equal”. Now we all know that the group of white men who adopted that document came no where close to a 21st century understanding of that phrase.
We also know that some of them were bothered by the fact that they owned human beings much like they owned cattle or bundles of tobacco. Some were not and it would be 89 years before we finally abandoned that abomination. The descendants of those people held in bondage suffer stigma and lack of opportunity even now.
We also know that the signers had no intention of treating all people equal when it came to allowing them to have an actual voice in the system by being able to vote. But funny things happen on the way to the future. Males without property gained voting rights. Men of color gained voting rights. Females gained voting rights. People in their late teens gained voting rights.
Today, we stand on a platform of universal suffrage as a historical given.
However, it is not a given. The voter suppression tactics of the early and mid-20th century that were outlawed by the Voting Rights Act of 1965 are finding new sponsors and new twists, but their goals are the same. Today, wherever they can, voting districts are being deliberately designed to dilute the power of liberal and minority voters to the gain of older majority voters. Efforts to ease access to the ballot box, such as voting by mail, are being attacked as methods of fraud. All of this to slow down the arc of justice and to prolong the rule of “real Americans” for as long as possible.
These suppression efforts may work to some degree now, but they will not work in the long run. Times change and the old fall away. I probably will not live to see it, but there is coming a day that all citizens of this country, male and female, will be equal under the law and no one will be denied life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness because of to whom or where they were born.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
