Editor: There seems to be a considerable number of people in this town who yearn for a time past in the USA where society was orderly and constructed properly. That was a time we were respected and/or feared as a nation.
Our people were united behind proper patriotic and religious goals. In short, back when we had it made and the world was as it should be.
The problem is they never specify when that occurred. Was it in the Revolution when a considerable part of the population was loyal to England? Was it in the antebellum south when a minority of the population owned a majority of the population in Mississippi? Was it in the 1920s and 1930s when there was violent labor unrest and huge amounts of unemployment? Was it the 1960s and 1970s when there was massive resistance to the war in Vietnam? Was it in 1968 when Martin and Bobby were shot down?
There are fair number of people who write letters to the editor of this newspaper, almost daily, expressing their very real disappointment with what we have become since Nov 3, 2020. They often tell folks who supposedly do not love America to move to some undesirable spot on the globe.
The truth is that those letter writers do not love the America that is. They love an America they think used to be. Somehow, their grievances of having to wear face masks or being greeted by “Happy Holidays” or losing a properly conducted election do not seem to be in the same ball park as being enslaved or being denied the vote or being killed by government officials. A little perspective and a little empathy might well be in order.
Hope you had a good Christmas and have a Happy New Year.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
