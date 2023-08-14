Editor: I have often said that today’s Republican party has long given up being persuasive enough on the issues to win. They would much rather just rig the elections.
One: Limit who can vote. In the past they could simply outlaw voting by certain groups of people. Now, they accomplish the same thing by restricting registration times and places and by making it hard to get to the polls for lower income people. Haven forbid that a college student vote in a local election.
Two: Rearranging the governance areas. While both parties have practiced gerrymandering over the years, today’s Republican controlled state legislatures have raised the practice to an art. One in four Alabamans are black; five of six Alabama US Congressional seats are guaranteed to go to whites because of how the boundaries are set.
Three: Challenge every entry on the ballot that can cause problems. Missouri legislators are in court today opposing an abortion friendly question. Even they admit that if the election is held, it will pass with over 60 percent of the vote.
Four: When you lose, whine to high heaven. If you need an example beyond Kari Lake as supported by Sonny Borrelli and Kelli Ward, you have not been paying attention. The less evidence you have, the louder you whine.
Five: When you lose the votes and court cases, storm the capital.
Six: Destroy confidence in election systems. Introduce item after item to fix problems that you cannot demonstrate actually exist. Offer solutions that cannot work to non-existent problems. Threaten violent reactions if you lose next time.
Finally: Claim the problems are so great that only you can solve them. Thus, elections are not really necessary.
Is this like when Hilary started screaming her bid for President, it was a stolen election?
And that Trump was an illegitimate president?
That anyone voting for him was a "deplorable" person?
And, I guess rearranging governance is 1 way to Flip the House!
Raise your hand if anyone saw the Documentary 2000 Mules!?
Start with arresting the fake electorates and anybody who helped them in any way. Then remove anyone from office who knew the election fraud trump claimed was an absolute fabrication but yet spread that lie.
Don't worry Fred, it's happening as we speak! There sure is a lot of emails, videos and social media content just here in Lake Havasu city... Mohave county has even more. Chemtrails?
HG... Not Chemtrails too!!
Say it ain't so!
Please tell me how a discussion on elections made an abrupt left-field turn to Chemtrails!?
Never mind... I need to go lay down.
How about we start arresting the demorat operatives in places like Michigan that turned in 10,000 phony ballets just before the 2020 election. The local law enforcement turned the case over to the FBI were it disappeared and never to surface again. As it turned out this women was connected to a demorat fraud outfit that was operating in 20 states. Fred you and your few demorat friends here in Havasu are beating a dead horse as we on the right will never except that the election was fair and square. Like you didn't believe Trump won fair and square in 2016. And you can't be happy with the way our country has been run since Bidens coronation. Say got your EV yet, if not then why not.
I agree, Dave! Why don't we just change the laws to make elections a process where anyone can register any time they feel like it. They can change the process into an election season, not just one day. If you want to vote, just to to the local registrar, don't worry about bringing your identification, just tell them any old name and they will hook you right up. Why not use the addresses of all the people you know and have them mail you a ballot to each address (in case you are visiting on the day the ballot arrives.) If you make a mistake on your ballot, just send in another one. It is important for your voice to be heard.
Gerrymandering: one if four Blacks means that there are 25% of the voters are "of color". 5 of 6 representatives means that there are 84% of the representatives that are not "of color". This is not exactly racist, is it?
Is it really true that only Republicans cheat? Really?
Well Dave, I hear that the DOJ is in town investigating fake electoral fraud efforts. Thank goodness for the American Rule of Law!
HG aka PG since when are you concerned about the rule of law. The demorats have been attacking the rule of law and the constitution for years now. Sadly you and a few others here in Havasu have had way to much cool-aid. Apparently your mind is still in a fog but the demorats contested the 2016 election and never excepted Trump as a legitimate president. They went after Trump with false allegations which was funded by non other the then star criminal Hillary Clinton. The demorats spent millions and wasted a lot of time on this instead of trying to work together for the betterment of the country. Then they used Covid as a cover to change many states election laws that gave Biden a win. But he really didn't win he was installed by the corrupt people with the help of the FBI and DOJ. So what did your guy do when he got to the WH he shut down the pipeline, opened up the southern border and now we have gas prices that are killing us at the pump, uncontrolled illegals crossing the border causing undue hardship on the country. Now the loser mayor in NYC is whining because his city is being over run by illegals and the regular citizens are in an uproar. Everything Biden and his corrupt administration has done is bad for our country. Now the facts are coming out about Bidens ties to foreign money has got him in a bind. Even the demorats are turning agaisnt him. He is toxic. And look at all the phony indictments against Trump what a sham. Lets Go Brandon
