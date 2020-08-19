Editor: Day after day we see letters to the editor, Facebook postings and other social media about face masks. On the one hand: The anti-face mask crowd laments the terrible injustice being done to their civil and human rights. To a good number of these people, being forced to wear a face mask is just the preliminary step to loading them on cattle cars and sending them off to death camps.
On the other hand: The pro face mask crowd has members that want those masks worn every place, every day, at all times. I personally think that position is a bit over the top, but it does add a layer of protection over talking into strangers’ faces all day and all night.
So, let’s stop arguing about face masks so much. I am going to wear mine in public. I am going to congratulate businesses which require masks and enforce the requirement. If I find myself in a relatively small closed space with people who do not wear facemasks, I am going to leave. I am going to try to manage my life so I am being exposed to the corona virus no more than is absolutely necessary and so I do not expose others to the corona virus any more than absolutely necessary.
I am going to hope that Congressman Louie Gohmert recovers from his corona-19 infection and illness. But despite my desire to be a kind, compassionate human being, I admit that I smiled a little at the irony of that denier running into the disease he so publicly poo pawed so loudly for so long.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
