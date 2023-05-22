Editor: There has been considerable chatter among the letters to this editor as to whether we live in a republic or a democracy. I am very glad that I live in a representative democracy built on republican principles and guided by a very long-standing constitution.What concerns me is the insistence of Republican led legislatures to disregard and often have contempt for the clear positions of the majority of the population. Often, this is the result of prior stacking the deck by designing lopsided legislative districts.
What do I believe is minority governance in defiance of the will of the majority. Example one is the public funding of private education in the state of Arizona. The voters clearly voted to prohibit this. The Republican legislature has clearly used every maneuver possible to send public money to private individuals who were already sending their kids to private schools.
(1) comment
Dave you talk a good game but why is it that the demorats are trying to make this a one party nation with them in control. And don't tell me I'm wrong as it is plain as the nose on your face that is their plan with allowing all these invaders in. We know and I'm sure you know that their plan is to make them all citizens with a demorat voter card. So you can whine all you want about the republicans but we aren't trying to rule by a dictatorship.
