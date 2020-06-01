Editor: On May 25, a fellow named George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis Minnesota. That a black man being arrested by police in an American city died during the arrest, in and of itself, would make little impact on the news cycle. This time, however, there is video that allows observers to see the policeman’s knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Mr Floyd states he cannot breathe; even calls on his dead mother; and lapses into silence. For over two minutes, Mr Floyd neither moves nor speaks; the knee remains on his neck. This was a public execution and we, as a people, have declared public executions to be outside the pale even for the most horrible of murderers. Mr Floyd was convicted of nothing. Why did these police execute this man in public? Because they believed there would be no reprisals.
Why have the reactions been so widespread and sometimes violent? Because enough is enough. The arrogance that a man may be killed on film and no one is to act in retaliation is finally one arrogant act too many. A line has been crossed. People who never side against police actions, including many police themselves, are standing up to say this has to stop.
This is not Rodney King and Watts; not MLK and Detroit and DC; this is now and it is complicated and messy and not easily described by the usual denunciations of poor people rioting. If we do not now look at ourselves and see what it is, we condone and support that allows a killing like this to occur, then we may very well reap the whirlwind.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
