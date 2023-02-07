Editor: Once again, our GOP US Representatives have discovered the joy of prudent government spending and the evils of IOUs. This part of their education and experience apparently comes to the forefront only when the President of the United States is a member of the Democratic Party. The issue this month is whether or not to raise the debt limit for the federal government as described in federal law. The price of that paperwork adjustment is to be major changes to the Social Security Acct and to the Medicare program. If the debt limit is not increased, at some point the government cannot borrow new funds and some bills will not be paid. This is like a major client of a local business or bank calling up and saying they will not be making any more periodic payments on their debts because they owe too much money. That client then would not stop taking delivery of goods or services from the business. They just would not pay for them.
So you know and I know that eventually the debt limit will be raised and we will go about our business for a few months or a few years. But what happens if they do not raise the limit quickly enough and payments are seriously delayed? What happens when you do not pay your credit card bills in a timely manner? Your credit score goes down. In this case the bond rating of the US government goes down. Future borrowings become more costly. All because a bunch of guys who are not going to substantively change their target programs want to say, “We’re the good guys!”. If you are the good guys, act like it.
