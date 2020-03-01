Editor: Some time ago, I announced that when the Arizona Presidential Primary came around, I was going to vote for someone I thought had national stature and who I thought would bring younger thoughts to the Democratic Party national leadership. I have been hoping for a candidate well younger than me. Now, that election is a about two weeks away (March 17th) and I need to make up my mind.
I have my mail-in ballot sitting on my desk. I could put it in the mailbox so it gets to Kingman before the actual election. However, I think I will drop it in the ballot box at the Regional Library early voting center no later than Friday, March 13th.
I have a friend to whom I am going to give a ride to vote at the early voting center. That is unless something comes up and I have to take them to their precinct voting site on election day.
Having worked at a precinct voting site at a previous presidential primary, I know the biggest disappointment on election day is a non-Democrat finding out that it is a closed primary. That means non-Democrats, even though registered to vote, cannot vote in this election. You may disagree with the reasoning behind that rule, but it is the rule. The folks working the election cannot change that for you.
I am actually enjoying the 2020 process of selecting a nominee for the Democratic Party. I have my own idea who will ultimately win the nomination. I have my own favorites in Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, but it is looking like the nominee will be from my generation, not theirs. I also have my own conviction that the Democratic nominee can and will win the presidency on Nov. 3. Remember, the only vote that does not count is the one not cast.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
"I have my own favorites in Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar." Good reasoning Dave! If I were you I'd cast my vote for Pete; for Pete's sake.
Isn't it a wonderful thing we have in America where we can cast our ballots for the candidate of our choice and take part in the decision making process. Well, that is if you're a Democrat, if you're a Republiscum the politburo makes the choice for you - God forbid you be allowed to actually select a candidate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.