Editor: A recent edition of the newspaper contained the headline, “Last-ditch effort to keep audit records private”. We all know the story.
The Republican Arizona Senate hired a bunch of amateurs to audit the 2020 Maricopa County presidential election. The audit found no meaningful misconduct in the election.
The Arizona Senate has held back work papers from and about that audit against the orders of Arizona courts. Why?
The obvious conclusion is that those papers reveal what a waste of time and money the audit was.
The obvious reason for failure to comply is that as long as those papers are unexamined, the Senate republicans can continue their false chant that the fellow who was fired from the presidency got a raw deal.
Let us be clear. If those papers contained evidence of wrong doing by President Biden, his campaign, or the Arizona Democratic party, Sonny Borrelli would be shouting out that information with the same fervor he shouts “Let’s go Brandon” at public meetings. It is time for the people who claim Trump is a victim to put up or shut up.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.