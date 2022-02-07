Editor: The Arizona Legislature is determined to enact some legislation that shows they are stopping for all time the terrible voter fraud that occurred in this state in Nov 2020. The fact that they cannot actually describe and provide evidence of instances of that voter fraud is, to them, irrelevant. So why all the fuss?
In the middle of a recent column by News-Herald Publisher Rich Macke, he stated, “Ultimately skewing federal elections by empowering metro areas as decision makers of all elections moving forward.” This, in a capsule, is the fear conservatives always have expressed in this country. It is that they might lose, to any meaningful degree, some of their “rightful” power.
Also implicit in that statement is the proposition that rural votes should count just a bit more than urban votes because better people live in rural areas than in urban areas. Having lived in both sorts of situations for extended periods, I haven’t found much difference in the moral quality of my neighbors.
I have not much doubt that new, restrictive laws will be passed. Later with a change in leadership in the legislature, those laws will be removed. In the meantime, Republicans will win a few elections they could not win without those laws. The bigger point being that if you are one of those people who is deeply fearful that the ethnic composition of the country might change and that you might go from the majority to a minority, don’t worry. That is going to happen.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
