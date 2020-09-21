Editor: Upon learning that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed, I joined millions of my fellow Americans in feelings of despair and grief. Physically, Justice Ginsburg may have been the smallest of the Justices. As a force for equal application of the law, she was a giant in the history of the court. We must grieve the loss of such a citizen.
It is hard to not feel despair when looking at what the near future seems to hold for us. Senator McConnell, who is refusing to even hold hearings on close to 400 bills passed by the House of Representatives, has already promised a vote to confirm a new justice, if possible, even before the election. He does this despite having refused to give President Obama’s nominee a hearing and vote for months and months before the 2016 election.
There is no doubt that the President will put forth a nominee in the next few days. One would hope that he would at least let the country honor Justice Ginsburg with a proper memorial service before he makes that nomination. That act of respect would reflect well on the President.
What this gets down to is the sense of honor of the 53 Republican Senators and their willingness to do what is fair, right, and in keeping with their 2016 actions. If they choose to vote and confirm, there is nothing the 45 Democratic and 2 Independent Senators can do to stop the vote. From my point of view, surely there are four Republican Senators who would be ashamed to reverse their 2016 stand just because the President is nominally, but not actually, a Republican.
It is up to the American people over the next few days to notify our senators that we want the President elected on November 3rd to appoint the next Justice. It is up to the American people over the next 6 ½ weeks to demonstrate to senatorial candidates that there are consequences to acting without shame.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
