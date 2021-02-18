Editor: Couples in lengthy disputes are sometimes asked, “Do you want to be right or do you want to be happy?” Apparently, many people involved in today’s political disputes would rather be right, in their terms, than be happy or at least calm and with a little perspective.
In 2017 conservatives were telling us that liberals should just calm down because the Trump administration was going to do great things. In 2021, we liberals are telling conservatives that they should just calm down because the Biden administration is going to do great things.
The fact is that the Trump administration did some things that were appalling to me. However, the Republic stands. Power was transferred more or less peacefully.
Social Security is still issuing checks; the Affordable Care Act is limping along helping a lot of people despite funding problems. Foreign relations are a mess, but no one new is shooting at our embassies. In short, Trump left problems that can be dealt with.
The next fact is that the Biden administration will do some things that are appalling to Kelli Ward, but the Republic will remain standing. Power will be transferred more peacefully than this time. Social Security will still be issuing checks. FDIC will still be insuring our checking accounts. Guns will still be in your homes. In short, we will be able to deal with the problems Biden leaves.
So, if it your greatest aim in life to prove that your political views are the only possible correct choices, you probably will not be happy. If, on the other hand, you think there might be decent people on the other side with whom you can reach compromise, we all have a chance to be happier.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
