Editor: We are now about a month and a half into the Biden Administration and I am reminded of some things I had forgotten over the past four years.
If Republican officials and/or conservative financial gurus are talking about the dangers of inflation, an increase in the minimum wage is being discussed.
If a Republican official is making an impassioned point about federal deficits or federal debts, a Democrat is sitting in the oval office. For you youngsters, a Republican congressman from Texas named Tom Delay once stated their case as the House of Representatives did away with the offset rules that had produced a budget surplus under Bill Clinton. He said that since God’s people were in charge rules were not necessary.
If Republican legislators are introducing voting procedure bills by the dozens, the Rs just lost an election they thought they had rigged beforehand.
On the other hand, if the Republican ex-President of the US and the head of the Arizona Republican Party are screaming that an election has been stolen, that is just Donny and Kelli doing their thing.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.