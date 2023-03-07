Editor: In the spirit of transparency, I am a retiree from the Department of Veterans Affairs under the old Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS). As such, I do not receive funds from the Social Security system.

My wife does. Both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party have spent millions of words blaming the other for the “future bankruptcy” of the Social Security Fund. Of course it is not going bankrupt. It will in the next few years be unable to meet its obligations to retirees fully and completely. At some point, the fund will only be able to pay some 78% of its obligations. That means that someone receiving $1,000 per month now will receive $780 then. This is a real problem.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.