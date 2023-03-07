Editor: In the spirit of transparency, I am a retiree from the Department of Veterans Affairs under the old Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS). As such, I do not receive funds from the Social Security system.
My wife does. Both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party have spent millions of words blaming the other for the “future bankruptcy” of the Social Security Fund. Of course it is not going bankrupt. It will in the next few years be unable to meet its obligations to retirees fully and completely. At some point, the fund will only be able to pay some 78% of its obligations. That means that someone receiving $1,000 per month now will receive $780 then. This is a real problem.
Can anything be done? Of course, it can. Congress could extend the retirement age. Congress could vote to lower future benefits. Congress could do nothing and as old people, like my wife, die off, the Social Security fund will come back in balance and will be able to pay full benefits.
Another solution involves the maximum amount of income subject to the Social Security Tax which in 2023 is $160,200. Congress could increase that amount to, say $400K but limit maximum benefits to current levels. A whole bunch more money comes in, no more goes out. Some would say that was unfair since the guy making $400,000 would be liable for roughly $15,000 more tax as would his employer. Remember, if that guy’s accountant is any good at all, he is still taking home $325,000 or so. Most people could survive on that and he would save on the cost of dealing with old poor people to boot.
