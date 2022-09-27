Editor: Governor Ducey wants to end public education as we know it. Most of all he wants to funnel public education money to his friends with no requirements for oversight or even results.
This is kind of item one in things the GOP wishes to impose on this state despite what the public wants.
Number two is the idea that once a human male sperm cell has connected up with a human female egg cell the woman hosting that combined cell is state property obligated to bring the pregnancy to term even if it kills her.The Republican Senate candidate even wants to put a woman faced with the most gut wrenching decision of her life in jail if he does not agree with her decision.
Item three is that our state legislature wants to impose its vast and impartial view of history on the children of Arizona by banning books and academic theories in public schools.
Having to learn what other children went through in parts of our history is apparently too horrifying and damaging for today’s children to learn.
Item four is their belief that stacking boxcars on a given line in the sand will cure all the drug addicts in Arizona and free up millions of jobs for the US citizens who are unable to find work in this great depression we are in.
Item five is that we should abandon our system of democracy because the GOP thinks there are only two kinds of election results.
2. The Democratic Party stole the election.
Solution to this situation: vote for someone who proposes a workable solution to any of these problems. It will not be a Kelli Ward Republican
(0) comments
