Editor: Folks are writing lots of letters to the editor again criticizing belief in systemic racism and the critical race theory which gives some insight to that phenomenon.
I drafted a couple of letters briefly outlining how I and the seven generations before me had benefited from the way the legal and economic systems were set up vis a vis black fellow of our same age and localities.
Then I decided that the complaining letter writers would not pay attention anyway and that others were doing that job better than I could.
I was then struck by the fierceness of feelings against the belief in system racism and critical race theory. The best comparison I could come up with was the hew and cry that arose (and still exists) concerning sex education in the schools.
Anti CRT’ers bemoan that young tender minds when told slavery was a national policy will be overcome with hate on the part of blacks for what whites did and deep remorse on the part of whites for what their ancestors did. Sort of like they cannot have any perspective on the matter.
Anti sex education folks have told us and continue to tell us that youngsters will be stunted if they are told the proper names for their private parts.
It is also a fear that knowing about sex and the variations thereof will lead to indiscriminate sexual activity and deviation. It is almost like the many young ladies who had to drop out of school in my day because they were pregnant became that way through divine intervention.
Here is my stance: truth is better than convenient lies or omission. A problem cannot be addressed until it is recognized and faced. That holds true in matters of sexual conduct, substance abuse, gambling problems, many other behaviors, and systemic racism.
No one in the last 30 years has said all white people are racists. Some of us are and lot of us benefit economically from the racism of the past.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
Well, Dave, you can now expect the intellectually challenged to attack and insult you. Sorry, but that's the way of THN.
