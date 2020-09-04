Editor: I celebrated my 78th birthday the other day. So, I have seen some stuff. Based on experience and the facts on the ground, I should be very happy with the standing of the various Democratic candidates I support. Most of them are ahead of their Trump Party opponents and appear to be going the right way in the polls.
But this is 2020 and we all know that the usual rules of logic and conduct have been thrown out the window. It is a world where the President’s administration publishes guidelines for gatherings and crowd control and the President, himself, violates those guidelines. It is a world where the people who have been in power over 3 ½ years are running on a pledge to correct the national situations they helped create. It is a world where the smartest, most important, and most powerful man on the planet is unable to properly govern because he is a victim of gossip and inuendo. It is a world where a national leader can say something on Monday on a live TV program; on Tuesday deny that he ever said it; and on Wednesday have 15 experts tell us why he never would have said it.
It is a world that enough of us have had enough that we want a change. It is a world that can use some honesty, purpose, and consistency. The best chance we have for that on the national level is to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President, Mark Kelly as our US Senator, and Dilina DiSanto as our Representative to the US House of Representatives. Or, we can just continue to spiral.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
