Editor: Although the party conventions have not yet been held, the 2020 run for the presidency is shifting into high gear. There are attack ads on both sides and the President makes sure he instigates a new controversy each day. To Mr Trump, the George Floyd incident is just a campaign prop for bashing anyone who disagrees with him. It is just another source of the fear he wishes to instill upon us.
So, what is going to be different this time from 2016. A lot in the results, I hope. In the substance from Mr. Trump, not much except his bragging about how well he has handled things. Spanish speaking immigrants slipping across the southern border and unfair Chinese trade practices will again be blamed for most of our employment and wage problems even though Mr Trump regularly imports workers for his properties and continues to manufacture in China.
Obama Care will still be described as the worst thing to have happened to the USA, ever. Mr Trump will promise to provide us with “beautiful” health care. It’s apparently not his fault that after five years running on this issue, he still cannot present a plan. Even a plan that will not work might be better than his inability to issue any plan at all.
He will tout his great tax cuts as the best thing to have happened I the USA, ever. The fact Mr Trump and his cronies got noticeably richer and we common folk stayed pretty much the same is ok by him.
A big new item in his campaign arsenal is the touting of his perfection in handling the Corona Virus problem. He will tell us that despite the Chinese, the World Health Organization and Democrats inventing and loosing upon the US a problem of gigantic proportions, Donald J Trump met every challenge, foiled every threat, and calmed every fear with grace, courage and genius. Now depending upon the composition of the audience, that problem will be described as either a raging sinister threat to the lives of Americans or a propaganda blitz about a disease no more dangerous than the common cold. In either event, the line will be that this president and only this president, could possibly have handled this matter as well as he did. Only he would know when to quote the scientists and when to bash the scientists. Only he would know when to praise Fox News and when to bash Fox News.
So, my fellow Democrats, there is a rock-solid core of people out there that believe the above info with all their hearts. They will vote. If we want to reverse the results of the 2016 Presidential election, it is time to go to work. It is time to listen to the concerns of the Bernie supporters, the independents and the Republicans who want something better than what we have now. It is time to get every kindred spirit possible to sign up for the Permanent Early Voting List. Would it not be ironic for Arizona to deliver the electoral college votes that puts Joe Biden in the White House and does it with 80% mail in ballots.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
