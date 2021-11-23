Editor: I am sure there will be strong emotional outbursts on both sides considering the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I am not as upset at the not guilty verdict as I thought I would be for two reasons.
First: much depended upon what was in Mr. Rittenhouse’s mind. That is difficult to prove and the prosecution did poorly at it.
I believe in the adage that it is better to free a hundred guilty men that imprison a single innocent one.
Second: If the jury had found him guilty, the judge would have set aside the verdict and freed him anyway.
What I am concerned about is based on the principles of this case heavily armed individuals may well place themselves in situations where they can use their weapons with impunity while claiming fear for their life.
There are galling examples that come to mind. Often those include an unarmed individual who is shot by an armed individual, just doing their job.
I really think it is likely that in the future, some industrious person will produce a voice recording of the young man bragging on what he did that night.
Let us hope that few follow his example.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
Hate to break it you, but there is no such thing as a successful judgement not withstanding the verdict after a jury acquittal in criminal trials.
Hey Dave...they were NOT unarmed or did you miss that. One had a pistol, the other had a skateboard who used it to hit him in the head twice. The third was reaching for the rifle to take it away and use it on him. They all deserved to be shot.
