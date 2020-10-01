Editor: The first debate is over. My guy did good. Out of the 50,000 of us who live here in Lake Havasu City, there might still be a couple of dozen who do not know for whom they will vote. It is time to get on with the process.
Voter registration ends Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting begins on Wednesday the 7th. I will be voting as soon as my Permanent Early Voting List ballot arrives. I fill it out at home and take it to the early voting center.
If you want to vote for my guy (the one who speaks in complete sentences) and need help getting your voter registration form in by Monday or you need help getting to the early voting center either to vote or to drop off your mail in ballot, my e-mail address is dtunnell@citlink.net. Rosemary and I will do what we can to help.
The other side wants to limit the number of voters as much as they can. They deserve a disappointment.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.