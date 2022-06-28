Editor: The US Supreme Court has now ruled that a woman does not have a right to privacy in making reproductive health care decisions.
They ruled that an individual state may, if it so chooses, make that decision for all women within the borders of that state in all circumstances.
Large numbers have publicly protested this decision and those protests are a good thing. Unfortunately, a few of those protests have seen violence against persons and/or property. Particularly troubling are the reports from Portland where there may have been an organized effort to damage property.
The persons who commit such violence should be arrested, tried, and if convicted imprisoned. They do not serve us well.
Let us move to protect the laws in states that do allow choice; move to change the laws in the states that do not allow choice; and make sure that all women have the means to obtain needed medical services no matter where they need to go to get those services.
If aiding them means violating promised laws which intend to limit travel, written communication and electronic communication, so be it.
Some of those proposed laws which would reward citizens for spying upon and reporting on other citizens would make both Stalin and Hitler glad. To the women who must now spearhead this effort: You have millions and millions of male supporters who are willing do what we can to help.
Until all citizens are free to manage their own lives, no one is truly free. It is time to take action to settle this issue in the proper manner for all time.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
