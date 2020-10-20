Editor: We only have a couple of weeks to go in this particular election cycle. We already know that the turnout will be heavier than normal. While I read folks in this paper and on the internet who proclaim Mr. Trump will win by huge margins, that does not seem to be the case. In fact, he is acting more and more impulsively and like a man who knows the future does not bode well for himself. In 2016, Mr. Trump won just short of 63 million popular votes and Ms Clinton won just over 65.8 million votes. In short, he lost the popular vote by 2.2% and won the electoral college by 304 to 227 or 19%. In the USA it matters just as much where you win your votes as how many you win.
Now comes 2020. Based on early turnout and other factors, I personally believe Mr. Trump has lost the confidence of some of the folks who voted for him last time and Mr Biden has the confidence of some folks who did not like Ms Clinton. Thus, it is not inconceivable that Mr. Trump could lose the popular vote by 10 million or more (70 million to 60 million). It remains theoretically possible that he could win the electoral college even with those numbers.
That brings up two points: 1. From my point of view, every Democrat in every state needs to vote and to get as many of their friends and relatives as possible to vote with them. 2. If he loses by 10 million and still wins the Electoral College, we can kiss the EC goodbye. In that event, even I will say good riddance.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
It is a puzzle to figure out those pathetic losers who still support Typhoid Donny, the super-spreader of the trump virus responsible for the deaths of more than 220,000 Americans.
How they can ignore the facts, such as:
Biden’s supporters
200 Generals,
22 retired 4 stars,
500 Natl Security experts,
Dozens of ex-GOP congressman,
150 former Bush, McCain staffers & McCain's wife,
170 environmental leaders,
Scientific American(1st endorsement in 175yrs)
3 ex-COS's Trump's admn ENDORSED BIDEN
Typhoid Donny’s Supporters
The Taliban
Soon it will be over -
The trump families stunning corruption will be laid bare.
The scale of Typhoid Donny’s corruption will be exposed, ensnaring his grifter crime family. They will not be protected by his presidential “power.”
Their name will be an insult. Their memory a blight. They will live out their days in abject shame.
