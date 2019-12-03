Editor: Apparently, there are folks in this city who do not think being a member of my political party is a good thing. I wrote the following paragraphs some time ago for a different purpose, but they describe some of the reasons why I chose to be a Democrat in, of all places, Mohave County.
The Preamble to the Constitution lists six activities that the constitution should encourage or enable. One of those listed activities is to promote the general welfare. It is my belief that Democrats have done and can do more to promote the true general welfare of the country than any other political party or movement. How Democrats have moved us forward in this area in the past is legend. A partial list would surely include: rural electrification, development of the infrastructure at our national parks and monuments, the scientific advances inherent in the space program, freedom of access for all our citizens. There are many others including the popular programs of Social Security and Medicare.
On a personal level, I received financial assistance under the GI Bill which allowed me to return to college after my USAF service. The education I thereby obtained allowed me and my family to purchase our first home, again using a GI Bill benefit. That was many years and several houses ago. I have had a good and prosperous life. Part of that prosperity is due to the investment my country chose to make in me. The other side of that coin is that I have paid thousands upon thousands more dollars in income and property taxes than I would have without the benefits of that education and home ownership. I personally think it has been money well spent on both ends. Considering the options, I’ll go with the party most likely to invest in America.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Very well said, Dave. I also benefited from the GI Bill. My Dad summed it for me years ago, "No working man can ever be a Republican."
