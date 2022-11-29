Editor: These days things do not seem to be going as Donald John Trump seems to want them to go.
This court turns down his request to be treated special and that court turns down his request to be exempt from the rules we all have to follow. If Hershel Walker somehow wins by a tenth of a per cent in Georgia next week, Donnie will proclaim a nationwide landside for Trumpism. I started to say for Trump and his followers, but we all know Donnie could not care less for the folks who support him.
Not as long as they will keep sending him money to cover his legal expenses. The one area that would seem to please DJT is when the Republicans take over the US House of Representatives with their tiny majority. We all know that they will immediately kill the congressional inquiry into the Trump Insurrection of Jan 6, 2021. Too late, Donnie, your part has been and will continue to be exposed.
Maybe it is time for our former president to go back to the business world where he can start a few more sure fire companies which he can then lead proudly in bankruptcy. Maybe I am being too harsh on DJT. Well not as harsh as he will continue to be on anyone who dares not to stand in awe of his magnificence.
