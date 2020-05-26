Editor: I recently visited a local doctor. A few days before my appointment their office robot called to remind me of my appointment. It mentioned bringing my I.D. and insurance card. It also mentioned that a mask is required to enter the building.
I entered the office on my appointed day, wearing a mask that my wife had made for me. I was happy to see two other patients in the waiting room wearing masks. I signed in after a temperature check and took a seat. One other patient entered wearing a mask. A few minutes later another patient entered without a mask. It upset me. I asked the receptionist why this person was not wearing a mask. I was told that this requirement was not enforced. After that another patient entered without a mask. That is exactly why this virus spreads. Why have rules when no one enforces them.
I am 81 years old and unfortunately have COPD. If I was to get this virus I would surely be extremely ill and possibly die. I don’t need this. The mask is worn to prevent YOUR germs, bacteria and viruses and other nasty stuff from entering MY system.
I see people entering retail/grocery stores without masks. The covid-19 virus is still here! It doesn’t matter what the politicians say. Of course they want you to go out and spend your money. They don’t care about your health. Money is the only thing on their minds. The virus does not care what the governor or the president says. It’s not going away. There is no vaccine and there is no cure. It seems that God put this virus on this Earth to weed out the weak-minded. It seems to be working. Be smart, wear a mask! Be a hero, save a life, wear a mask!
David Bacon
Kingman
(2) comments
I don’t think people realize that while the mask prevents some spreading of droplets, its not this end all be all shield, especially the cloth/bandanna version.
Well, your handle certainly says it all.
