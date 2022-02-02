Editor: I support Mr Larsen’s opinion opposing tax free status on firearms. All tools are and should be taxed.
This generates dollars for Arizona. I do not support his opinion that “perhaps they (guns) are a necessity for a bank robber or a drive by shooter or school but not for the average guy on the street.”
Proposing it is necessary for criminals to be armed and not necessary for law abiding citizens to do the same is a scenario I have seen in many countries many times.
I do not want my family exposed to this reality back here.
So says me.
David Baker
Lake Havasu City
