Editor: Travis King is not ‘detained’ by North Korea. He willfully went from our United States and immigrated to a country of his choice. This is a right of all Americans and his choice. I do not want a penny of my taxes to get him back to a country he does not want. So says me.
David Baker
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.