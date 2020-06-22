Editor: I was watching one of my favorite shows I recorded on my DVR. It started with a screen “We Honor (this criminal)”. I read it and hit fast-forward. The image did not change for eight min of recorded time.
My family has served our country for decades. Some for one or two tours, some as a career. Different times, different services, different wars. We each have two things in common; we served with pride and we served “Honorably”. A couple of us came close to death.
There are now broadcast stations, protesters peacefully looting and setting fires and politicians falling over each other to ‘Honor” a criminal allegedly using counterfeit money. A rare mention of fentanyl and cocaine or fighting withpolice.
A politician presenting an American flag flown over our Capital (perfectly legal) to this person’s family.
Honoring a criminal(s) and lumping them in with us cheapens and downright degrades those of us who serve with distinction, sweat, bleed and sometimes die for their privileges of shitting on us for doing so.
I don’t like it and it’s a lot better than some of the places I have served. Entire families slaughtered not for voicing an opinion; they are killed for having an opinion.
Careers in law enforcement immediately thrown away for political expediency.
These people who stand between the bad guys and us good guys do not have the presumption of innocence. So says me.
David Baker
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.