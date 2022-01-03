Editor: A drought as long as 20 years isn’t a drought. It’s a change in climate.
Secondly, in comparison to other factors, primarily large scale growth, the effects of climate change are minimal to a city.
The same can be said of the world. Not only has population of the planet doubled since I was a teen, the number of countries that are rising in their economies are putting more pollution in the air and water.
There is nothing the U.S. can do to stop that, and trying to do so will bankrupt us.
Just look at the situation today; that is the primary reason for the increase in carbon compounds in the atmosphere.
Our contribution in relation to the world is much smaller than in the past, as we have done much to reduce carbon output while numerous countries have risen in economic stature and produce much more carbon output.
They also removed a lot of forests, which turned CO2 into oxygen.
World growth is more the problem to focus on today. The U.S. has a few technological adaptations to power generation, building HVAC, and transportation on the way, and we will get our levels down much lower, as long as our economy doesn’t go in the ditch in so doing.
Our best means to lower carbon is build reliable nuclear power plants to replace reliable coal plants.
David Humphrey
Prescott
