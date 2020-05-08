Editor: I am floundering with a concept that I cannot seem to grasp. That concept is canceling all medical/dental appointments and procedures during the covid-19 crisis. I can fully understand not using needed equipment for a procedure that is completely elective. However, something like a facelift is completely different than something like joint repair.
In saying that, most equipment used in those procedures is not used for covid-19 abatement anyway. I know several nurses/staff at outpatient sites that are furloughed because they cannot conduct hip replacements or shoulder replacements, regardless of the pain level of the patient.
I know nurses at our hospitals who are put on stand-by regularly because there are no patients. I guess everyone is on “stand-by” for that overwhelming rush of covid patients; but wait, everyone is being told not to go to the ER/ED. Call your doctor is the battle cry. Then your doctor won’t see you anyway; you get a phone call.
I have a great friend who has a tumor surrounding their spinal cord. When they went to the doctor for the “plan” after exhaustive testing, they were turned away and told the doctor would call them. They were not told this prior, (incompetence). They are in excruciating pain, but you know you cannot see a doctor to get meds, opioids are taboo anyway. Is this an “elective” procedure?
I know several people with severe allergies that have not been able to get a shot for weeks. How about a novel concept; check for covid-19 for those involved and get to it. Just “standing by” makes no sense.
David Jones
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.