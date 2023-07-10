Editor: Kiwanis of Lake Havasu City would like to say thank you for the Orchid in the Sunday, July 9, edition of the Today’s News-Herald.

For those that may have missed it, a reader gave an Orchid to the Kiwanis American Flag Program for all of the flags lining McCulloch Boulevard on the 4th of July, Independence Day. The Orchid should go to the Daybreakers Lions Club of Lake Havasu City for placing over 200 flags on McCulloch Boulevard on Independence Day and other holidays where appropriate. The Daybreakers Lions Club volunteers their time and resources to put on this beautiful display of Patriotism along our Main Street.

