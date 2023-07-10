Editor: Kiwanis of Lake Havasu City would like to say thank you for the Orchid in the Sunday, July 9, edition of the Today’s News-Herald.
For those that may have missed it, a reader gave an Orchid to the Kiwanis American Flag Program for all of the flags lining McCulloch Boulevard on the 4th of July, Independence Day. The Orchid should go to the Daybreakers Lions Club of Lake Havasu City for placing over 200 flags on McCulloch Boulevard on Independence Day and other holidays where appropriate. The Daybreakers Lions Club volunteers their time and resources to put on this beautiful display of Patriotism along our Main Street.
Kiwanis of Lake Havasu City does manage the Kiwanis American Flag Program where we work in cooperation with the Lake Havasu High School Booster Club, Telesis Sports, and many youth organizations in the city, such as Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts to place over 800 American flags on many of these same holidays.
This partnership is a fundraiser for many youth groups who volunteer their time assisting Kiwanis with placing the flags in the yards of homes and businesses on seven holidays throughout the year.
Kiwanis then donates the funds derived from the program back to the youth groups through direct donations and scholarships. To learn more about this program please contact Kiwanis at 928-733-9803.
President, Kiwanis of Lake Havasu City
